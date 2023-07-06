5 minors rape 10-yr-old girl in Kalaburagi

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assault by a group of five minors at an extension in the city.

A case was filed at the women's police station on Thursday, following a complaint by the victim's mother.

The girl's parents had shifted to the locality only a week ago.

Initially, three boys took her to a house on the pretext of buying her chocolate, when she was sitting near her house, and sexually assaulted her. Two other boys joined them and repeated the act.

All the suspects are in the age group of 10-15 years. Police detained four of the boys and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board.