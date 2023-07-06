5 minors rape 10-yr-old girl in Kalaburagi

The girl's parents had shifted to the locality only a week ago. 

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 06 2023, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 02:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assault by a group of five minors at an extension in the city. 

A case was filed at the women's police station on Thursday, following a complaint by the victim's mother.   

Also Read | 12-year-old raped in Punjab by teenagers
 

Initially, three boys took her to a house on the pretext of buying her chocolate, when she was sitting near her house, and sexually assaulted her. Two other boys joined them and repeated the act.     

All the suspects are in the age group of 10-15 years. Police detained four of the boys and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board. 

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Crimes

