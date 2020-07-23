5 more Covid-19 fatalities, 162 new cases in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district recorded five more Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll of virus-related deaths to 92.

DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that a 60-year-old woman from Mangaluru suffering from Ischemic heart disease with left ventricular dysfunction, hypertension and uncontrolled diabetic mellitus was admitted to a private hospital on July 18 and died on July 21. Her throat swab results showed she was positive for coronavirus.

Among the other fatalities was a 70-year-old man from Puttur with cardiac ailment, diabetes and chronic hepatitis-B. He was admitted to a private hospital on July 8 and failed to respond to the treatment and died on July 21. He too tested positive for the virus.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

A 75-year-old woman from Mangaluru, a 54-year-old man from Davangere and a 60-year-old from Mangaluru were the others who succumbed to the virus.

The 75-year-old woman from Mangaluru with acute coronary syndrome, anteroseptal myocardial infarction, acute kidney failure, type II diabetes mellitus, chronic hepatitis-B in addition to Covid-19, was admitted to a private hospital on July 19 and died on July 21.

The 54-year-old man from Davangere suffering from cardiac arrest, acute kidney injury, and acute respiratory distress was admitted to a private hospital on June 14 and died on July 21.

In another case, a 60-year-old woman from Mangaluru suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), septic shock and bacterial infection admitted to a private hospital on July 19, died on July 20.

162 new cases

The district recorded 162 fresh cases including two police personnel from Puttur town police station on Wednesday.

The DC said that of the fresh cases, 70 persons were suffering from symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 18 with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Further, 13 persons who were tested positive are the primary contacts of already infected persons. The contact tracing of 60 infected is underway, while one with international travel history has been tested positive.