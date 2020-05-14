5 test COVID-19 positive in Mandya; tally goes up to 36

Four persons from KR Pet and one from Malavalli taluk tested positive for COVID-19, on Thursday. With this, the number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 36.

As the number of migrants, returning from Mumbai is increasing after the lockdown relaxation, there is an increase in positive cases in the district. Hundreds of people are returning to villages in KR Pet and Nagamangala taluks, every day. They are directly sent for quarantine.

Patient (P) 961 is a 48-year-old woman from KR Pet taluk and was residing with her husband in Andheri in Mumbai, for several years. She returned to the district via Mayasandra check-post in Tumakuru district on May 11, said Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh.

She was tested on May 13. After testing positive, she has been shifted to COVID Hospital. Her husband and son, who are her primary contacts, are under quarantine. The woman was asymptomatic.

Patient 962, a native of Nagamangala taluk, was working as a bouncer in a hotel in Mumbai Central. His family members are residents of KR Pet. His six-year-old son (P963) has also tested positive. Both were tested on May 11.

Patient 964 is a 26-yr-old man from Kikkeri had been to Vadagoan on March 29. As lockdown was announced, he had to stay there till May 8. He reached KR Pet via bus and was tested on May 10. Seven of his primary contacts and five secondary contacts have been quarantined.

Patient 982, a 37-year-old man, is the brother of P-179. He was also a primary contact of P-137, P-138, P-139 and P-464. The person was tested twice earlier on April 11 and April 29 and had tested negative. He was subject to a random test on May 12, for the third time, when he tested positive. In all, 19 patients have recovered and are discharged, the DC said.