50 artisans to be trained in Kinnal craft in revival bid

The Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) will soon start training around 50 artisans in Kinnal craft. The initiative, expected to be launched next week, aims to revive the traditional craft.

Currently, the craft is being practised by only a handful of families belonging to the Chitragara community, who manufacture toys, chariots, idols, fruits and other artefacts from a special lightweight wood of 'Polaki' tree and natural-based colours.

The authority will spend nearly Rs 13.90 lakh on these 50 students, who will be trained over the next three months by master artisans from the Chitragara community. Similarly, the Union government is also training 20 students this year.

Speaking to DH, KSDA managing director Ashwin Gowda said there is a huge demand for the Kinnal artefacts worldwide. However, there are only 100 active artisans engaged in this craft. KSDA intends to increase the numbers by including members from other communities.

He said there is a need to instill confidence among the youths that they can earn their living through the Kinnal craft.

Santosh Kumar Chitragara, a master artisan, said not many members of the Chitragara community are taking up the traditional art form, which dates back to the Vijayanagar Empire, though there is a huge demand for the artefacts. So, there is an urgent need to expand the artisans' base, he said.

"We are getting orders from the USA, Germany, the United Kingdom and other countries. However, due to lack of skilled labourers, we are unable to take bulk orders," he said and added that along with training new hands, there is a need for upgrading the skills of the traditional artisans, more specifically in marketing and designing.

Santosh said the Kinnal craft got enriched after incorporating the Bahmani art style centuries ago. "With the induction of non-Chitragara artisans, it can get a new dimension, which is the need of the hour," he added.

Ashwin said the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Institutes of Design to provide better designs and alternative material for the Kinnal artefacts.