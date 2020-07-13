'50% Covid cases from NR Assembly segment'

Over 50% of Covid-19 positive cases, reported in Mysuru district, are from Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly segment and a lockdown of the segment will be decided after holding a discussion said, District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar.

The minister was attending a meeting of ministers and officials, chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyruappa, through video conference to discuss about handling Covid, water problems and flood.

NR segment is the most problematic in the district. The people in the segment are reluctant to consult doctors until the last minute. It is planned to lockdown the Assembly segment to check the spread of the disease. However, it will be decided after holding discussion with the Deputy Commissioner, people's representatives and others, he said.

The minister said, "There is shortage of group D employees in hospitals of the district and urged the CM to take measure to hire additional staff. The CM assured of filling the vacant posts and also directed the Chief Secretary to take measures."

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, "All possible measures are in place to contain the spread of virus and the district administration is prepared to handle Covid infected patients."

Highlighting water-related issues, the DC said, "There is no water problem in the district and 65% of the farmers have started the cultivation process. The district administration is ready to handle floods."

The DC also held a meeting with district-level officials later and directed them to take all necessary measures to combat Covid.