50-member forest department team capture tiger terrorising Kodagu village

The forest department officials successfully captured a tiger that had killed several cattle in Kodagu’s Maldare, in the last few weeks, on Tuesday. The 13-year-old male tiger was captured after tranquilizing it. The operation to capture the tiger was taken up with the help of four tamed elephants from Dubare—Ishwara, Anjana, Lakshmana and Indra.

Madikeri division Deputy Conservator of Forests Poovaiah said that the operation to capture the tiger was in the works for the past 10 days.

Fear had gripped the residents after spotting a tiger in Maldare, Badaga Banangala, Margolli and Kallalla a few months ago. The tiger had escaped recently even after being tranquilized.

The captured tiger had an injury on the leg and has been sent to a zoo in Mysuru for treatment.

A team of 50 officials including veterinarian Dr Ramesh Chittiappa, shooter Kannanda Ranjan along with personnel from Kushalnagar range were part of the operation to capture the tiger.