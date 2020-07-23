50 more contract coronavirus in Mandya, one succumbs

50 more contract coronavirus in Mandya, one succumbs

Gayathree G R
Gayathree G R, DHNS , Mandya ,
  • Jul 23 2020, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 23:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The district reported 50 cases on Thursday and the total positive cases has increased to 1,010.

The rise in cases is attributed to the people coming from other districts and most of their source of contact is not known. Others are primary contacts of the infected persons.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

A 60-year-old man died on Thursday. With this, the total deaths has increased to 12. He was suffering from breathing problems, diabetes and blood pressure. Out of 50 cases, 13 are from Mandya taluk, 10 from Srirangapatna, seven from Malavalli, 11 from Maddur, two from Nagamangala, six from Pandavapura, and one from KR Pet taluk.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mandya
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Scientists decode how novel coronavirus is mutating

Scientists decode how novel coronavirus is mutating

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

 