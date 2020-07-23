50 more contract coronavirus in Mandya, one succumbs

The district reported 50 cases on Thursday and the total positive cases has increased to 1,010.

The rise in cases is attributed to the people coming from other districts and most of their source of contact is not known. Others are primary contacts of the infected persons.

A 60-year-old man died on Thursday. With this, the total deaths has increased to 12. He was suffering from breathing problems, diabetes and blood pressure. Out of 50 cases, 13 are from Mandya taluk, 10 from Srirangapatna, seven from Malavalli, 11 from Maddur, two from Nagamangala, six from Pandavapura, and one from KR Pet taluk.