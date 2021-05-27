50:50 project, a blessing for farmers

The Forest department’s project of solar fencing at subsidised rates around agricultural lands of villages on the fringes of the forest, has evoked good response.

The Forest department has been installing railway fence in villages near the forest to prevent human-animal conflict. Now, the department has proposed solar fencing at 50:50 cost.

After installing elephant-proof trenches, railway and solar fences at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife sanctuary, the Forest department has installed a 6 km-stretch of solar fence at Chennuru village, under Ramapura Wildlife range at a subsidised rate.

The residents of the villages face the threat of wild animals during summer and also during harvest season, when animals destroy crops in search of food. Wild elephants and other animals stray into villages despite elephant trenches and solar fence.

To find a permanent solution, officials of MM Hill Wildlife Sanctuary proposed a 50:50 scheme for the year 2020-21, for laying solar fence around farmlands. The cost for laying one km of solar fence is approximately Rs 2.30 lakh. While the Forest department will bear 50%, the rest will be borne by farmers.

The fence installed under the project would be stronger, with an additional layer of wire. This would prevent wild boars, rabbits and smaller animals from even coming near the

fence.

The project is experimented in two ranges and there is good response. More farmers are approaching the department to get solar fence for their farms. The officials would check the possibilities of the scheme and prepare a plan, they said.

MM Hill Wildlife Sanctuary Deputy Conservator of Forest V Yedukondalu said, damage due to wild animals was high at some places.

“Though the department had deployed guards, it was not of great help. Now, solar fence is experimented. There are complaints that Kombudike and Ponnachi villages are affected by wild animals menace. There are plans to install hanging solar fence for around 40 km,” Yedukondalu said.