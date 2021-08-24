519 nomination papers for Belagavi City Corporation polls

A total of 519 nomination papers were filed for Belagavi City Corporation elections. Among them, 434 nomination papers were filed on Monday.

Political parties contesting the civic body election on party symbol too ensured that their candidates filed nomination papers.

Filing of nomination papers had commenced on August 16, with election notification being issued. On the third day, two candidates had filed nomination papers, seven on fourth day and 76 on fifth day. A whopping 434 candidates filed nomination papers on the last day on Monday.

BJP candidates were contesting the election from all 58 wards, while Congress has fielded candidates from 49 wards. AAP candidates filed nomination papers from 28 wards JD(S) from 12 wards and AIMIM from six wards. Candidates of political parties filed their nomination papers on the last day.

A total of 364 candidates filed nomination papers as independents.

Candidates backed by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti-Shiva Sena filed nomination papers as independents. It has been practice of MES to designate some independents as its supporters and later after the results claim rest Marathi speaking candidates as those committed to its ideology.