52.09% polling for Kannada Sahitya Parishat polls

As many as 1.59 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the polls held for the president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat on Sunday. The polling percentage stood at 52.09%.

Results of the elections will be announced on Wednesday, November 24. As many as 3.05 lakh voters were eligible for polling in the state.

Among the districts, the highest polling was recorded in Kodagu, where 71.18% of the voters cast their votes. Bengaluru had the lowest polling percentage at 28.88%. In the elections held in 2016, the polling percentage was 57.9%

Polling was peaceful in the state. Election officers of the Parishat declared results of district-level presidents of the Parishat on Sunday evening.

Polling was held in 420 booths around Karnataka, of which 28 were in Bengaluru. Since polling booths were distributed according to the Assembly segments for the first time, there were reports of confusion among the voters about their polling booths.

