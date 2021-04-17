55 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

With the Covid-19 graph moving in an upward direction in the state, Kodagu district registered 55 new cases on Saturday.

Of 55 new cases, 28 were from Madikeri taluk, while five were from Somwarpet taluk.

The district has so far registered 6,806 fresh Covid cases and 6,431 infected people have recovered. The district has 292 active cases undergoing treatment, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

Meanwhile, with the rise in Covid cases, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister S R Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a video conference with the deputy commissioner on Saturday and directed the officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19.

In a separate meeting, Zilla Panchayat project director Srikantamurthy said that everyone should be cautious and awareness should be created in villages.

“The Covid-19 cases are on the rise. There is a need to maintain health by boosting immunity. Masks should be worn by all and there is a need to maintain social distancing. In addition, people should wash their hands frequently. There is a need to emphasise personal hygiene,” he added.

All those who are above 45 years of age should get themselves vaccinated. The government’s Covid-19 rules should be strictly followed, he said.