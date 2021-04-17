55 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

55 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu

28 cases were from Madikeri taluk, while five were from Somwarpet taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 17 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 22:22 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishraand others take part in a video conference in Madikeri. Credit: special arrangement

With the Covid-19 graph moving in an upward direction in the state, Kodagu district registered 55 new cases on Saturday.

Of 55 new cases, 28 were from Madikeri taluk, while five were from Somwarpet taluk.

The district has so far registered 6,806 fresh Covid cases and 6,431 infected people have recovered. The district has 292 active cases undergoing treatment, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

Meanwhile, with the rise in Covid cases, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister S R Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a video conference with the deputy commissioner on Saturday and directed the officials to strictly adhere to the guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19.

In a separate meeting, Zilla Panchayat project director Srikantamurthy said that everyone should be cautious and awareness should be created in villages.

“The Covid-19 cases are on the rise. There is a need to maintain health by boosting immunity. Masks should be worn by all and there is a need to maintain social distancing. In addition, people should wash their hands frequently. There is a need to emphasise personal hygiene,” he added.

All those who are above 45 years of age should get themselves vaccinated. The government’s Covid-19 rules should be strictly followed, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Kodagu
Coronavirus
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 