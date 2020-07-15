55-year-old ASI succumbs to Covid-19 at KIMS Hubballi

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 15 2020, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 12:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A 55-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector, who was infected with Covid-19, breathed his last at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The ASI was in home quarantine since July 1 as he showed mild symptoms. He was hospitalised when his throat swab test report turned positive for the infection on July 7.

Hailing from Haveri district, he had problems like diabetes and blood pressure, a police officer said.

