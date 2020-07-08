59 test positive; one death in Mysuru

Fifty nine persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of cases has increased to 589, with 253 active cases.

In all, 322 of them have been discharged. Out of 59, eight are domestic travellers; four-SARI, 15 ILI cases and 23 are contacts of infected.

While four positive cases are health care workers, three are police personnel, one pregnant and one is a lactating mother.

The Health department authorities have observed a total of 14,560 persons and tested samples of 24,571. Of them, 23,982 tested negative. As many as 2,389 persons are under home quarantine.

With one more death, the total deaths increased to 14 in Mysuru district. A woman from Rajkumar Road in Kalyanagiri died on Tuesday. She was suffering from fever from July 4 and was admitted to the hospital on July 6. The funeral was performed as per the protocol.