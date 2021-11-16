6 arrested for assaulting, abusing students from different faiths

The Surathkal police arrested six persons for allegedly assaulting and abusing two students from different faiths travelling together on a bike at Idya in Surathkal on Monday night.

According to the police, the arrested are Prahalad, Prashant, Guru Prasad, Pradesh, Bharath and Sukesh.

A complaint filed by Mohammed Yaseen, a student of a private college at Mukka in Surathkal said that he was riding his bike with his classmate, to drop her at her apartment in Surathkal, when a gang waylaid them, and later abused and assaulted them.

The gang of youngsters followed the students and allegedly assaulted the youth. The gang had also attempted to outrage the modesty of the female student and later issued threats to them.

