6 from Mysuru injured in a mishap at M M Hills

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hanur,
  • Jul 12 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 17:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Six persons from Mysuru district were injured when the car they were travelling rammed into a tree, on the road leading to Male Mahadeshwara Hills, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Sunday night.

The injured have been identified as three 23-year-olds Basavaraju, Ganesh, Naveen, Prathap, aged 25, D Srinivas aged 25 and Ajay, 22 years, all from Vajamangala village, in Mysuru district. They have been admitted to the government hospital in Kollegal. Basavaraju and Ganesh have sustained serious injuries, according to police.

The youths were on their way to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in their car when the vehicle rammed into a tree and toppled. The car engine caught fire. The incident occurred at around 1.30 am.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel and M M Hill police visited the spot.

Male Mahadeshwara Hills
Karnataka

