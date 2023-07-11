6 held for Yuva Brigade member's murder

6 held for Yuva Brigade member's murder

One of the accused is said to be brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru. 

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 11 2023, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 09:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a Yuva Brigade member, Venugopal Naik in T Narsipur.

The arrested have been identified as Manikanta, Sandesh, Anil, Shankar, Manju and Harris, all from T Narsipur. Police said personal enmity was the motive behind the murder.

One of the accused is said to be brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru. 

Meanwhile, the BJP fact-finding team met the family members of Naik and consoled them. 

The team included BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, former minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and MLA T S Srivatsa. Speaking to media persons, Ravi said that number of murders has increased in Karnataka after "Taliban mindset" government came to power in the state.

Ravi demanded a fair investigation into the murder alleging that the suspects were in contact with Congress leaders.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yuva Brigade
murder
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Building climate resilience urgent need

Building climate resilience urgent need

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

 