6 held for Yuva Brigade member's murder

The police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a Yuva Brigade member, Venugopal Naik in T Narsipur.
The arrested have been identified as Manikanta, Sandesh, Anil, Shankar, Manju and Harris, all from T Narsipur. Police said personal enmity was the motive behind the murder.
One of the accused is said to be brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru.
Meanwhile, the BJP fact-finding team met the family members of Naik and consoled them.
The team included BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, former minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and MLA T S Srivatsa. Speaking to media persons, Ravi said that number of murders has increased in Karnataka after "Taliban mindset" government came to power in the state.
Ravi demanded a fair investigation into the murder alleging that the suspects were in contact with Congress leaders.
