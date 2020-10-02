6 killed in head-on collision between two vehicles

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 21:54 ist
Mangled remains of Bolero involved in head-on collision with Tata Ace on the outskirts of Savadatti town in Belagavi district on Friday.

Six persons were killed and 23 others were injured in a head-on collision between a Bolero and a Tata Ace vehicle on the Savadatti-Dharwad road on the outskirts of Savadatti town in Belagavi district on Friday night.

The deceased and injured were yet to be identified.

According to preliminary information, deceased were from Chunchnur village in Savadatti. The accident occurred when they were returning home after work.

Savadatti police visited the spot.

Accident
Belagavi
Karnataka

