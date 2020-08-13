60 contract Covid-19, 54 discharged from Chamarajanagar

The district has reported two deaths on Thursday, including KG Parameshwarappa, ASI, of the Chamarajanagar rural police station.

But the district administration has included both the deceased in the list of non-Covid-19 deaths. 56-year-old Parameshwarappa was admitted to the hospital on July 30 and was treated for more than 15 days. He was also suffering from typhoid fever, according to sources. He died on Thursday.

The other deceased is a 64-year-old woman from Hanur taluk.

She was ailing from renal disorders and was in a coma. She died at her house on Wednesday and was found Covid-19 positive after death. With these two cases, the total death has increased to 28.

According to the district administration, 17 deaths are due to Covid-19 and 11 are due to co-morbid conditions.

The district reported 60 new cases on Thursday and 54 discharged after recovery. The total positive cases have increased to 1,432. The total discharges are 979. There are 425 active cases. In all, 114 are under home isolation and 22 are in ICU.

Out of 60 cases, 22 are from Chamarajanagar taluk, 14 from Gundlupet, 11 each from Kollegal and Hanur, one case from Yalandur, and two are from other districts.