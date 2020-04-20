60 Covid-19 labs in Karnataka by May-end, says minister

60 Covid-19 labs in Karnataka by May-end, says Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar

  • Apr 20 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 22:46 ist
Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. (DH Photo)

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday that Karnataka will have 60 laboratories to test Covid-19 samples by May-end.

He said the government has also decided to go for aggressive testing of senior citizens with comorbidities. 

“Currently, we have 17 labs testing more than 2,000 samples per day. The number will rise to 27 by the end of April. After that, we have proposed to set up Covid-19 testing centres at all government and private medical colleges, district hospitals and veterinary institutes, taking the number to 60 by May-end,” Sudhakar said.

He said people, aged above 55 years, should strictly follow social distancing norms and stay at home during the lockdown period. All 16 Covid-19 fatalities in the state were of patients above 55 years of age, he noted.

“People above 55 years should get tested even for minor symptoms, such as fatigue, cold, throat pain and fever, as many patients approached hospitals in the last stage. Four deaths reported last week in Karnataka occurred two days after they were admitted critically ill to the hospital,” he said. 

The guidelines issued for senior citizens include avoiding visitors at home, maintaining a distance of one metre with senior citizens, using pulse oximeters to assess blood oxygen levels for those with comorbidities (as declining blood oxygen levels was a symptom of the disease and not to remain sedentary during the lockdown and others.

To a question, he said that while 45% of the primary contacts of patients had tested Covid-19 positive (176), 2% of secondary contacts had tested positive (9). 

