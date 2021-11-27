64 nursing students test positive for Covid in Mysuru

A total of 64 nursing students from two colleges tested positive for Covid-19 in a span of one week in Mysuru.

The students of Cauvery Nursing College and St Joseph Nursing College tested positive from November 16 to November 22. However, all the precautionary measures are in place to contain the spread, said District Health Officer Dr K H Prasad.

The officer said, no new variant of coronavirus was detected in the district and the samples are sent for genome sequencing.

The district administration has ordered intensified Covid-19 screening at the Karnataka-Kerala border at Bavali in H D Kote taluk.

Mysuru was one of the worst-hit districts in the state during the second wave. The lockdown there was lifted in the last phase after Bengaluru.

People in Mysuru, the cultural capital of the state and a popular tourist destination, are in a panic over the development.

The number of infections rose to 281 in SDM Medical College situated in Dharwad city of Karnataka on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called a meeting in the evening to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.

