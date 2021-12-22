66 Kerala students test Covid positive in Dakshina Kannada till December

66 Kerala students test Covid positive in December

Those entering Karnataka from Kerala have to produce a negative RT-PCR report

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 22 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 15:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

About 66 students from Kerala have contracted the coronavirus till December 20 in Dakshina Kannada.

The number of students, including those from Kerala, suffering from the virus is 83. Of them, two have contracted Omicron variants of Covid-19. 

While one student has recovered completely, another is recovering. Both the students hail from Kerala. They don’t have any travel history and the source of infection is not known, the officials said.

Many of these students pursue programmes at nursing, paramedical and  Ayurveda medical colleges, according to the department of health and family welfare officials.

The district recorded 325 cases between December 1 and December 20.

Out of the 66 patients, 25 are from Kasargod, 35 from Kannur, three from Kottayam, one from Ernakulam and two from Kottayam.  

“We have informed the respective districts in Kerala. We have directed colleges to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines,” Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok told DH.

The officials are identifying the source.

As per the guidelines, one sample out of 150 samples tested positive for Covid-19 have been sent for genome sequencing. However, from the Covid clusters, one sample out of 50 are sent for genome sequencing. In addition, even some of the suspected cases are sent for genome sequencing from Dakshina Kannada.

The district administration has strengthened surveillance along the border.

“Those entering Karnataka from Kerala should produce a negative RT-PCR certificate. The positivity rate in Kerala is still 8 to 9%. There are over 70 routes to reach the district from Kerala,” Deputy Commissioner  Dr Rajendra K V said.

