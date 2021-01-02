66% of II PU students attend classes in Dakshina Kannada

PU colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average attendance of 66 per cent on Friday when educational institutions reopened for offline classes after being shut for close to 10 months.

Deputy Director of PU department Mohammed Imthiyaz told DH that by Monday, about 90 per cent of the students will be attending the classes.

Schools and PU colleges opened their doors for students of Class X, II PU and Vidyagama-2 program (for students of Classes 6 to 9) in the district on Friday.

Out of 33,500 students studying in the PU Colleges, 21,993 students had attended the classes, with 257 students hailing from Kasargod. Apart from that, 2,781 students had been admitted to hostels on the college campus. Students from Kerala are required to get a Covid-19 negative report to attend classes.

The teaching and non-teaching staff checked the temperature of the students and sanitisation was done regularly.

Vidyagama classes on Friday were held for students of Classes VI and VII between 10 am to 12.30 pm, for students of Classes VIII and IX from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for SSLC and II PU classes between 10 am to 1 pm.

In Puttur taluk, out of 5,038 SSLC students, a total of 3,571 students had attended the classes. Vivek, a PU student, said, “The reopening of the school and college has helped the students. It was boring to sit at home.”

There are 1.5 lakh children studying from Classes VI to X and 33,500 students studying in II PU in the district. The consent letter from parents were made mandatory for students to attend offline classes.