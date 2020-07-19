67 policemen, 3 home guards test positive for Covid-19 so far in Dakshina Kannada

A total of 67 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 infection so far in Dakshina Kannada district, since the first case was reported on March 22. Due to this, priority has been given for online work by maintaining distance.

There are 1,977 police personnel in Police Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction. Of this, in the Commissionerate jurisdiction, 57 persons and in district police jurisdiction 10 personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 (as on July 16).

The use of sanitisers, masks, and other Covid-19 guidelines was being implemented. At work, distancing rules too have been maintained. Online work has also been given priority.

The police personnel have been divided into indoor and outdoor while deploying for work. No one was allowed inside the station without a check-up. All the staff have been given mandatory one day leave in a week. Those who are suffering from illness and are above 50 years old were also given leave, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad said.

Those who are deployed for outdoor work are given the task via phone. They need not come to the station. Majority of the works are carried out online (via mobile phone), said DCP Lakshmi Ganesh.

During the checking for traffic violations and while working at check-post, the documents are not verified by holding it in hands. Instead, a photo is clicked from a mobile phone and then the document is verified. If any violation is found, notice is served via mobile phone, said ACP Vinay Gaonkar.

Police personnel who were working as frontline worriers during the lockdown and quarantine centres have been infected with Covid-19. Dakshina Kannada district has 930 Home Guards. Three among them had been infected with the virus (as on July 16). Two have already recovered and discharged from hospitals. As many as 12 are being subjected to home quarantine, Home Guards Commandant Dr Muralee Mohan Choontharu said.