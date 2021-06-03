7 held for vandalising woman's house in Mangaluru; key accused stalked and harassed her

The Kankanady town police arrested seven men for trespassing and vandalising a house in Preethinagara near Shakthinagara on May 30.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that Hemanth, along with his friends, had barged inside the house of a woman and damaged household articles including the TV, kitchen appliances, sofa and the doors.

Police sources said Hemanth, a history-sheeter, was stalking, troubling and harassing the young woman by making repeated calls. The victim's parents and brother had tried to convince Hemanth not to trouble the girl. But he reportedly had issued threats. On May 30, he and his friends forcibly entered the house and created a ruckus.

The gang had even attempted to assault the woman's children with lethal weapons. The police have booked cases.

The arrested are Ranjith (28), Avinash (23), Dhanush (19), Prajwal (24), Deekshith (21), Hemanth (19) and Yathiraj (23). Ranjith and Avinash are listed as history-sheeters and have cases filed against them. Prajwal and Deekshith also have cases booked against them in various police stations.