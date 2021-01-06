7 teachers test positive, schools closed in Hassan

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • Jan 06 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 22:35 ist

As seven teachers tested positive for Covid-19, the department of Public Instruction has announced a holiday for seven primary schools in Hassan district, from Wednesday.

According to sources, three teachers of higher primary schools had tested positive, even before the schools reopened and they did not attend to work.

Now, three teachers from Channarayapatna taluk and two teachers each from Hassan and Holenarasipur taluks have tested positive for Covid. The authorities have announced holiday for the respective schools till Friday.

It has been decided to open the school after reviewing the situation on Friday. The schools will be totally sanitised. All teachers of the respective schools have been subject to Covid test, as a precautionary measure, according to DDPI K S Prakash.

COVID
Hassan
teachers

