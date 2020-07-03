70 Covid positive cases in dists

There was a spurt in Covid positive cases from districts on Friday, with Hassan reporting 13 new cases, Mandya 33 and Chamarajanagar 24 cases.

Hassan district reported 13 new Covid positive cases and a death of a 65-year-old woman from Sakleshpur, on Friday. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 453. The total deaths due to Covid has increased to six. There are 194 active cases and 253 have been discharged.

A woman aged 65 years from Sakleshpur taluk died on Friday morning. She was suffering from pneumonia, severe breathing problems and blood pressure. She was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Covid hospital, where she failed to respond to the treatment and died at 2.15 am, according to district surgeon Dr Krishnamurthy.

Thirteen positve cases included a police constable belonging to District Armed Reserve (DAR). In all, there are 11 male and two female. While the contacts of 11 persons are under tracing, there is one ILI case and one person has a contact history with P-17026.

The office of the Superintendent of Police has been sealed down and sanitised. Around 15 primary contacts are under quarantine. The office has been closed till Monday and the public are requested not to visit the office, said SP R Srinivas Gowda.

Precautionary measures have been taken at the Deputy Commissioner's office also. The main entrance has been closed and only vehicles are allowed. Those entering the offices are subject to thermal screening.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish has said the public are requested not to visit the DC's office or the government offices, unless it is very important. "I would also limit by meeting with the public," he said.

Mandya reported 33 positive cases, including 21 male and 12 female. Out of 33, the contacts of 21 patients are under tracing, five are ILI cases and seven have a travel history of inter-state and inter-district. The total positive cases are 473. While 354 patients have been discharged, there are 119 active cases.

Chamarajanagar has 24 positive cases, including 19 male and five female. Out of 24, the 11 persons contacts are under tracing, while nine have inter-district, state travel history, four are primary contacts of other patients. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 78. While one patient has been discharged, there are 77 active cases.