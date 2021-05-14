70-year-old Covid patient hangs self in hospital ward

70-year-old Covid patient hangs self in hospital ward

The man from the Lamani tribe from Ranebennuru had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 3

PTI
PTI, Haveri,
  • May 14 2021, 20:06 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 20:06 ist
The man was found hanging near the door of his ward. Credit: iStock Images

A 70-year-old Covid-19 patient died by suicide in the special ward for the virus patients at the district hospital here, police said on Friday. CCTV footage, which went viral, showed the man taking the extreme step after everyone else in the ward went to sleep, the police said.

The man from the Lamani tribe from Ranebennuru had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 3 and was admitted to a local hospital, a senior police officer said. On developing complications, he was shifted to Haveri District Hospital on May 5, the officer said.

This morning, he was found hanging near the door of the ward, he said. "There were no complications as such. He was given proper treatment and care. He must have been frustrated," the officer said.

