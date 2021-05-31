700 plus Covid deaths not disclosed, alleges Sa Ra Mahesh

JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh alleged that the district administration is providing false information on Covid deaths and said that 700 plus deaths were not disclosed. The death rate has not declined as projected in the district.

In a press conference here, Mahesh said that the district administration is not disclosing all the deaths reported due to Covid. According to him, the district administration has reported a total of 238 deaths between May 1 and May 29 but, the actual numbers are 969. The MLA displayed the documents collected by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Suspecting more than 3,000 deaths in the district, Mahesh said he is collecting necessary documents to prove it. According to the MLA, a Covid infected person from K R Nagar taluk died two days ago. But, the death was not disclosed in the statement issued by the district administration.

To a query, Mahesh said, he will write to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary and Human Rights Commission demanding an investigation.

As per the documents availed from the district administration and MCC, 731 deaths reported due to Covid have not been disclosed. “If the government announces any benefits, these families will be deprived of it,” he said.

Mahesh said, "The government is being misled to project Covid is on the decline in the district. The death rate has not declined and the statistics proves it."