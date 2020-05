As many as 719 persons are under facility quarantine in the district and one Covid-19 positive patient is isolated at a hospital, as on Wednesday. According to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, the Health department has observed 5,548 persons till date and 4,828 persons have completed quarantine.

The authorities have tested 6,794 samples. While 91 tested positive, 6,703 tested negative. While 90 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one is under treatment.