78 fresh covid-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
  • Nov 09 2020, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 00:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Seventy-eight fresh covid-19 cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday. A total of 98 recovered have been discharged from hospitals and from home isolation.

DK has recorded one more fatality and total deaths have reached 688.

In the last 24 hours, 95 cases have been booked for violating the rules on masks in rural areas (SP limits) and a sum of Rs 9,500 has been collected as fine, while in Mangaluru city, 15 cases have been booked and a sum of 1,075 has been collected.

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

