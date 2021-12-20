'7th Pay Commission to be formed in July'

7th Pay Commission to be formed in July: Govt employees' association prez

The salary of the employees is likely to be increased from minimum Rs 10,000 to Rs 45,000

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 20 2021, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 23:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

State Government Employees Association President C S Shadakshari stated that the seventh pay commission is expected to be formed in July 2022. The salary of the employees is likely to be increased from minimum Rs 10,000 to Rs 45,000.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, the state government would announce the formation of seventh pay commission during the budget in February next year. All employees of the government will benefit from it.

He also made it clear that he would submit a memorandum to all legislators and MPs of the state seeking fulfillment of teachers' demands and urging the government to fill the vacant posts in various departments.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

7th Pay Commission
Karnataka
salary

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

 