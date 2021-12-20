7th Pay Commission to be formed in July: Govt employees' association prez

State Government Employees Association President C S Shadakshari stated that the seventh pay commission is expected to be formed in July 2022. The salary of the employees is likely to be increased from minimum Rs 10,000 to Rs 45,000.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, the state government would announce the formation of seventh pay commission during the budget in February next year. All employees of the government will benefit from it.

He also made it clear that he would submit a memorandum to all legislators and MPs of the state seeking fulfillment of teachers' demands and urging the government to fill the vacant posts in various departments.

