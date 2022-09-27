8 arrested over attack on Karnataka Inspector by ganja mafia in Maharashtra

The Karnataka Police have arrested eight persons in connection with a case of attack on the Circle Police Inspector Srimanth Illal in Maharashtra during a raid on ganja fields, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated here on Tuesday.

"We have also recovered the service revolver which the miscreant gang had snatched during the attack," he underlined.

Jnanendra further stated that the Inspector was yet to regain consciousness and treatment was continuing. The arrested persons have been grilled to dig out the complete nexus.

The Karnataka Police had airlifted the Circle Inspector on Monday to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Inspector Srimanth was attacked by a gang of 40 ganja (marijuana) growers in Maharashtra.

The special arrangement of the air ambulance was made following the Inspector's failing health condition.

The incident had taken place on September 23 in the Taruri village of Umarga taluka in Manthala police station limits of Maharashtra. The police had arrested Naveen from Kalaburagi and Santosh from Bhosaga in Basavakalyan taluk on charges of selling ganja.

Based on their information, Kamalapur police inspector Srimanth and a 10-member police team had raided an agriculture field in Maharashtra close to the Karnataka border, 80 kilometers away from Kalaburagi. A gang of 40 persons, who surfaced suddenly with wooden logs and stones, attacked the police team.

Though Srimanth tried to open fire, the attackers overpowered him. He sustained injuries on his face, chest and stomach. His condition is said to be critical.