8 kids ill after drinking water at Mangaluru school

Eight students of the Government Upgraded Higher Primary School at Shibaje Perla in Belthangady taluk fell sick after drinking water from a well in the school.

According to Dakshina Kannada SP B M Laxmi Prasad, the children started vomiting and complained of stomach ache after drinking water from the well. Four children are admitted to a hospital in Belthangady and the remaining are admitted to the Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The condition of all the students is out of danger.

“The samples of water are collected to check whether anything is mixed in the well, to know the exact cause of the illness. The access to well is closed for the time being,” said Prasad.

It was said that students drank water while watering the kitchen garden of the school from well. Within a few minutes, they complained of stomach ache and started vomiting. After giving first aid treatment at Kokkada PHC, the kids were sent to Belthangady and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

The children who fell sick are Rajesh (12), Monis (12), Shravan (12), Sudeep (12) of class six, Chethan Kumar (13) of class seven, Radhakrishna (14), Sudeesh (14) and Yogish (14) of class 8.