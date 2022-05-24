8 killed in bus-lorry collision in Hubballi

8 killed in bus-lorry collision in Hubballi

More than 20 were injured and were shifted to KIMS Hospital

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • May 24 2022, 11:14 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 12:38 ist
A view of the accident site. Credit: Special arrangement

Eight persons were killed in a collision between a private bus and a lorry on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road on the outskirts of Hubballi city in the early hours of Tuesday.

A National Travels bus, which was on its way from Ichalkaranji to Bengaluru, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction while overtaking another vehicle. Six people were killed on the spot, while two died later. Details of the deceased are being ascertained.

More than 20 were injured and were shifted to KIMS Hospital. After receiving first-aid, some of them returned to Kolhapur.

Traffic at the accident spot was halted for one hour.

The deceased were later identified as Babasaheb Chougale, Nagaraj Achar, Ataullakhan, Mastan, Mohammad Dayan Baig, Akshay, Akif, and Afaq.

Among the deceased, Mohammad Dayan Baig (16) of Mysuru, and Babasaheb Chougale (59) of Chikkodi breathed their last at KIMS hospital. Bus driver Nagaraj Achar (56) of Byadaralli in Bengaluru was the bus driver.

Police are collecting more details of the deceased and are trying to contact their relatives.

Among the injured, 16 persons left for Kolhapur. Five persons are being treated at casualty and trauma section, while remaining left against medical advice, said KIMS director Ramakungappa Antaratani.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Accident
Hubballi

What's Brewing

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

DH Toon | India cements trade pacts, jobless await turn

DH Toon | India cements trade pacts, jobless await turn

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

Climate change made India’s heatwave 30x more likely

Climate change made India’s heatwave 30x more likely

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 