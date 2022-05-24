8 killed in bus-lorry collision in Hubballi

Eight persons were killed in a collision between a private bus and a lorry on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road on the outskirts of Hubballi city in the early hours of Tuesday.

A National Travels bus, which was on its way from Ichalkaranji to Bengaluru, collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction while overtaking another vehicle. Six people were killed on the spot, while two died later. Details of the deceased are being ascertained.

More than 20 were injured and were shifted to KIMS Hospital. After receiving first-aid, some of them returned to Kolhapur.

Traffic at the accident spot was halted for one hour.

The deceased were later identified as Babasaheb Chougale, Nagaraj Achar, Ataullakhan, Mastan, Mohammad Dayan Baig, Akshay, Akif, and Afaq.

Among the deceased, Mohammad Dayan Baig (16) of Mysuru, and Babasaheb Chougale (59) of Chikkodi breathed their last at KIMS hospital. Bus driver Nagaraj Achar (56) of Byadaralli in Bengaluru was the bus driver.

Police are collecting more details of the deceased and are trying to contact their relatives.

Among the injured, 16 persons left for Kolhapur. Five persons are being treated at casualty and trauma section, while remaining left against medical advice, said KIMS director Ramakungappa Antaratani.