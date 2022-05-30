8 Mangaluru students arrested for assaulting juniors

8 Mangaluru students held for assaulting juniors

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 30 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 23:32 ist

The police arrested eight students of a private college in Mangaluru for allegedly assaulting five to six students including a 21-year-old complainant at an apartment in Chilimbi Hill in Mangaluru.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, the arrested are Mohammed Afreesh (21)from Ullal, Sunaif (21) from Pandeshwar, Sheikh Mohiddin (20) from Kasargod, Ibrahim Raji (20) from Kotekar, Mohammed Sinan (21) from Addur, Moahmmed Asham (21) from Kotekar, Mohammed Afam Aslam (20) from Bunder and Mohammed Sayyed Afrid (21) from Gurupura. All the arrested were seniors of the victim students in the college in Balmatta.

It was said that victims including the complainant had taken part in a cultural programme held at Deralakatte. On the pretext of touching the legs and hands while practicing for the cultural programme, the senior students who were arrested had allegedly assaulted the complainant Shabab outside the programme hall. Later, after dispersing from the spot, they had allegedly forcefully entered into the apartment where the victims were residing.

The arrested have been sent for medical examination, after the victims had alleged that they were under the influence of alcohol.

The Commissioner of Police said any differences of opinion should be sorted through mutual dialogue when students reside in PG accommodations or private hostels while pursuing their studies. If the assault is related to ragging, then a case under Karnataka Education Act will also be booked. The Commissioner said that last year, six cases were booked related to ragging and more than 40 persons were arrested. 

