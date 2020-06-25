8-month-old baby tests Covid-19 positive in Mysuru

8-month-old baby tests Covid-19 positive in Mysuru, district tally climbs to 92

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Jun 25 2020, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 22:18 ist
With 22 persons, including a eight-month-old baby, testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the district has a total of 92 active cases.

Out of 22 cases, six persons have returned from Bengaluru, two are from Assam, one each from Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara districts. While seven cases are primary contacts of other cases, the authorities are tracing the contacts of five fresh cases.

With the fresh cases, the district reported a total of 220 cases and 127 of them are discharged and one patient died.    

According to the DC, the Health department authorities have observed 10,397 persons and tested samples of 17,691. While 8,382 persons have completed 14 days quarantine, 1,588 are in home quarantine and 334 are in facility quarantine.

