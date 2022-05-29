8 pilgrims from Bidar killed, as many injured in accident in Uttar Pradesh

Eight persons from Bidar and Kalaburagi districts were killed on the spot, while eight others were injured in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller and a truck near Naniha between Lakhimpur Kheri and Motipur on Lakhimpur Kheri-Nanpara Highway in Uttar Pradesh during early hours of Sunday.

The deceased are Shivakumar Pujari Shivasharanappa (28), a resident of Kalaburagi, Jagadevi Chavani (52), Manmath Maruthi (36), Anil Vijay Kumar (30), Santosh Kashinath, Shashikala Rajkumar (38), Saraswathi Jagannath (47) and Shivani Anil (25), all from Bidar.

Among the injured, Sujatha Santosh (35), Deepika Santosh (16), Vevavathi Vashoraj (45), Sheetal (15), Sangamma Shivakumar (62), Anil Vijay Kumar (30), sustained serious injuries. Three of them are stated to be critical. Bhumika Santosh (15) and Ishanwi Anil Kumar Patil (3) escaped with minor injuries. They are being treated at Bahraich district. The bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue.

The vehicle, ferrying 16 travellers, was heading from Kheri to Ayodhya when the accident occurred.

“The injured are being treated at the district hospital. Bahraich district deputy commissioner Dr Dinesh Chandra Singh has shared information. Three members of the family of the deceased have reached Lucknow,” Bidar deputy commissioner Govinda Reddy said.

He added, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath. The Uttar Pradesh government will send bodies by flight to Hyderabad. Vehicles will be sent to Hyderabad to bring the bodies to the district,” he said.

According to the officer, the flight is likely to reach Hyderabad during early hours of Monday. Bidar assistant commissioner Nayeem Mohsin is in touch with the Uttar Pradesh officers.