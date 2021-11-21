8-yr-old girl's body found in culvert in Mangaluru

The body of an eight year-old girl was recovered from the culvert of a tiles factory at Perari near here on Sunday evening.

The parents, working as labourers in the factory, launched a search for their daughter who went missing during the day.

The parents, in their complaint to the police, said they suspect that labourers in the factory had sexually assaulted and murdered their daughter before dumping the body in the culvert.

Mangaluru police commissioner N Sashi Kumar said the 19 labourers in the factory were being interrogated. The police have registered a murder case, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: