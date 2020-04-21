80-yr-old 4th coronavirus casualty in Kalaburagi; 2 more test positive

A 80-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday morning, taking the death toll to four in Kalaburagi district. Results of his throat swab samples came out in the night and have turned out to be positive.

Sources in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences said the patient, a resident of Dargah road, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening as he had fever. The deceased has no travel history. His wife has been quarantined.

Three positive cases, including the deceased patient, were reported in the district on Tuesday. The results of throat swab samples of a 24-year-old youth, a resident of Pattan Cross, and a 65-year-old man turned out to be positive.