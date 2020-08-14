81 Bengaluru riot accused shifted to Ballari jail

  • Aug 14 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 23:36 ist
As many 81 accused persons in the recent riots at DJ Halli in Bengaluru were shifted to the central prison in Ballari on Friday.

Under the tight security of Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), the accused were ferried in three KSRTC buses from Bengaluru on Thursday night. The vehicles reached Ballari on Friday morning. All of them have tested negative for Covid-19 and two each of them have been lodged in a cell, said Superintendent of Central Prison Mallikarjun Swamy.

After their arrival in Ballari, the accused pleaded the police and media persons to lend their phones to them saying that they need to inform their families who had no idea about their whereabouts. 

