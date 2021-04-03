82 engineers appointed as Police SIs in Mysuru

82 engineers appointed as Police Sub-Inspectors in Mysuru

Director General of Police, Training, Padam Kumar Garg, in his address, called the new officers to adopt goodness and to be loyal to their duty

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 03 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 00:21 ist
Director General of Police, Training, Padam Kumar Garg gives away Chief Minister Trophy to probationary Police Sub-Inspector K R Chintan, during passing out parade at Parade grounds in Mysuru on Saturday. KPA Director Vipul Kumar and Deputy Director Suman Pennekar are seen. Credit: DH Photo

Out of 199 probationary police sub-inspectors (PSIs) 82 are engineering graduates and five are MBA graduates. The officers participated in passing out parade after completing training from Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) here, on Saturday.

K R Chintan bagged ‘All Round Best Probationer Cup’, CM trophy and Rs 3,000 cash prize and C Umadevi emerged as the best woman probationer and bagged Home Minister cup along with Rs 3,000 cash prize.

Director General of Police, Training, Padam Kumar Garg, in his address, called the new officers to adopt goodness and to be loyal to their duty. The police officers must maintain calmness and should not be annoyed.

An officer said that the police should be sensitive towards the people to understand their plaints and also suggested them to respond to common people hardship.

KPA Director Vipul Kumar and Deputy Director Suman Pennekar were present.

Karnataka Police Academy
Mysuru
engineers
sub-inspector

