85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelan likely in January 2020

Deputy Chief Minister and District In-charge Minister Govind Karajol has said that the government is planning to hold 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Kalaburagi in January 2020 instead of coming December as by-polls to the 15 assembly segments is scheduled that month.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he stated, the officers will be busy with the election duty if the election is held in December. The sammelan can be celebrated with fervour if it is organised after the bypolls. He has expressed similar views to Kannada Sahitya parishat President Manu Baligar who met him recently, the Deputy CM told.