Nine fresh Covid-19 cases including that of a policeman were recorded in Kodagu district on Sunday morning, taking the total to 469.

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that of the nine cases, 8 were tested positive using the RT-PCR method while the remaining one with a rapid antigen kit.

The infected are -- a 36 -year- old woman, a 16- year- old girl and an 11- year old girl who were the primary contacts of a positive patient from Hemaraj compound, Ranipet Madikeri; a 38- year- old police form Madikeri; a 54 -year- old man with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) from Kuduraste; a15-year- old girl who is the primary contact of a positive patient from Kanbail Suntikoppa; a 45 -year- old man, who is the primary contact of a positive patient from Hulase in Kushalnagar and a 45-year-old woman who is the primary contact of a positive patient from Eranna colony Gonikoppa. A 22-year-old man with symptoms of ILI from LIC quarters in Madikeri was tested using a rapid antigen kit.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The DC said following the fresh cases, two more containment zones have been notified at Eranna Colony in Gonikoppa and LIC quarters in Madikeri.

On the other hand, three containment zones-- Avanduru in Madikeri, Near Ganapathi temple in Dechuru Madikeri and 2nd block Gonikoppa have been de-notified after no fresh cases were reported.