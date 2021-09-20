87 bedridden endosulfan victims given vaccines

Health assistants from Kaniyoor Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Belthangady administered Covid-19 vaccines to 87 beneficiaries by visiting their houses during the mega vaccination drive.

“All these beneficiaries, who were bedridden or victims of Endosulfan poisoning in 12 villages, could not visit the vaccination centres. Due to the poor road connectivity to houses, the family members could not take them to vaccination centres,” informed a medical officer of PHC in report submitted to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The health assistants had to reach houses by crossing delicate bridges. Kaniyoor PHC jurisdiction has a population of 48,752 people. There are five junior health assistants, and one doctor working in PHC.

In the age group of 18 to 45, there are 15,133 beneficiaries for vaccines, of whom, 12,503 had received first dose and 2414 had received second jab.

Out of targeted 7,971 beneficiaries in the age group of 45 to 59, a total of 6,265 had been administered with first dose and 2,759 with second dose of vaccines. In above 60 years category, a total of 2,848 had been administered with first dose of vaccine, the letter to the DC informed.