9 held for malpractice in KPTCL exam

The police said malpractices have come to the fore in two examination centres

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 22 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 23:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Gokak Town police have arrested nine suspects in connection with the alleged malpractices during a recruitment examination held to fill up the posts of junior assistant sat KPTCL. Four suspects are still at large.

The police said malpractices have come to the fore in two examination centres. Among the nine suspects, three are candidates who leaked question papers, those who readied answers and those who facilitated cheating using Bluetooth devices and sim card units. One is a teacher and the others are government employees.

SP Dr Sanjeev Patil said the suspects had used smartwatches at the examination centre in Gokak and sent question papers by using the Telegram app and another candidate had filed a complaint. The equipment, used for the malpractice, has been seized. The CEN Belagavi police, who are investigating the case, have nabbed a vice-principal and his son in Gadag, he said. They had entered the exam centre posing as a journalist and had taken pictures of the question papers, he said.

