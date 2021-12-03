9 students test positive for Covid in Madikeri

A total of nine students of class 8 studying in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan school in Madikeri have tested positive for Covid-19.

District Health Officer Dr Venkatesh said two students contracted the virus two days ago. Later, swabs of all 51 students from the class were tested an a total of nine have tested positive, he added.

As many as 658 students are studying in the school. All the students from classes 7 to 10 were screened for Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha has held talks with school management to take precautionary measures to control the spread of the disease.

