9 students test positive for Covid in Madikeri

9 students test positive for Covid in Madikeri

As many as 658 students are studying in the school

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 03 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 00:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A total of nine students of class 8 studying in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan school in Madikeri have tested positive for Covid-19. 

District Health Officer Dr Venkatesh said two students contracted the virus two days ago. Later, swabs of all 51 students from the class were tested an a total of nine have tested positive, he added. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

As many as 658 students are studying in the school. All the students from classes 7 to 10 were screened for Covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha has held talks with school management to take precautionary measures to control the spread of the disease. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madikeri
Covid-19
Karnataka
India News
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

 