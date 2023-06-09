Water contamination: 9-yr-old girl dies in Koppal

9-yr-old girl dies from water contamination in Karnataka

Nirmala Erappa Belagal was a native of Bijakal in the taluk and a Class IV student

DHNS
DHNS, Kushtagi (Koppal district),
  • Jun 09 2023, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 09:08 ist
Nirmala Belagal. Credit: Special Arrangement

A nine-year-old girl, who was rushed to the taluk hospital on Thursday, due to vomiting and diarrhoea, caused by contaminated drinking water, died a while later.

Nirmala Erappa Belagal was a native of Bijakal in the taluk and a Class IV student. Several residents of Bijakal have taken ill after drinking contaminated water. This is the second such death reported in the region in three days. 

Nirmala’s parents are said to have migrated to Kerala. Her relative has lodged a complaint with Kushtagi police, saying the child had died due to consumption of contaminated water supplied to the village. Taluk health officer Dr Anand Goturu said, quoting parents, “The girl was suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea for the past two to three days. Timely medical intervention would have saved her life. But the guardians brought her to the hospital late.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Koppal
water contamination

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

 