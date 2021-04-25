90 couples to tie nuptial knots at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple on April 25

Amid the weekend curfew, as many as 90 couples will enter into wedlock at the Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple on Sunday.

Sources in the Temple said that April 25 and 26 is considered an auspicious day. Thus, many had decided to get their marriages solemnised on the same day. Only 10 people were allowed to take part in the marriage from the bride and the groom’s side.

To ensure that there was no rush, the marriage will be held in front of the temple, Saraswathi Sadana, dining hall and other places in the temple. A uniform ‘muhurtha’ for the marriages was avoided to prevent large gatherings at a time, sources added.

MLA Umanath Kotian said that the highest number of marriages had been scheduled at the Kateel temple on Sunday and Monday. Only 10 people will be allowed to accompany the bride and the groom. There is no need for any confusion, he said. On April 25, 90 marriages, 52 marriages (April 26), 49 (April 29), 26 (May 2) and 27 (May 3), have been registered at the temple.