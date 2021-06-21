90 KSRTC buses resume services in Hassan

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) resumed bus services in Hassan from Monday. The services were temporarily halted due to lockdown.

Buses started operating to Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri, Mandya, Tiptur, Tumakuru, Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur, Arkalgud, Holenarasipur, Channarayapatna, and Arsikere. However, there was no service to Mysuru.

The number of passengers was more on buses bound for Bengaluru and Holenarasipur. The buses were operated based on the number of passengers. Migrants and labourers, who had returned to their native places, left for the cities.

KSRTC employees, who have availed two doses of Covid vaccination, were asked to produce RT-PCR negative reports while reporting to work. Around 250 buses were kept ready and around 200 employees reported for duty.

It was mandatory for the passengers to wear masks during their travel and only two people were allowed to sit on three-seaters. The bus depots too were sanitised. No directions have been received to resume services to rural areas, according to officials.

The KSRTC operated 45 buses in Chamarajanagar. While 14 buses plied to Bengaluru, the remaining bus services were to the taluks in the district.

"More buses will be operated if there is an increase in passenger traffic," said divisional controller B Srinivas.