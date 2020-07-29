'900 barbers, washermen receive Rs 5,000 relief in Dakshina Kannada'

A total of 1,213 barbers and washermen (dhobis) in Dakshina Kannada have applied for the one-time relief of Rs 5,000 announced by the state government.

Already, 900 barbers and washermen have received the amount and the remaining applications are being processed for the relief amount, said Wilma Tauro, District Labour Officer to DH.

Of the 1,213 applicants, 910 are barbers and 303 are washermen. The last date for submitting the applications for barbers and washermen has been extended to August 10. The applications of APL card applicants, who had applied, were rejected as they failed to meet the criteria.

The applicants should be BPL cardholders and only one member of the card is eligible for the relief amount, she said.

To assuage the crisis caused due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced a Rs 1,610 crore special package that promised direct cash benefits to farmers, labourers, drivers, weavers, barbers and others.

According to officials, 53,000 building construction workers and labourers registered under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) too have received the relief amount of Rs 5,000 each in the district.

There are over 3,000 men’s saloons in the district with nearly 1,500 in Mangaluru taluk alone.

Members of Savitha Samaja in Dakshina Kannada said that the stringent guidelines to avail the relief had posed a hindrance for many in claiming the amount.

To claim the amount, one needs to have a BPL card and the age limit is restricted to 65. As only one member in the BPL card can claim the amount, many could not apply for the same. Since the lockdown on March 24, the saloons remained closed till May 19 and the barbers in the district are in distress.

The barbers said that even barbers with APL cards were in distress due to Covid-19. Many barbers, who are 70 years old, also carry out their profession. However, they are not included in the relief package.